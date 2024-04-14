Week-long celebrations in Hyderabad conclude with Baisakhi  

April 14, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The bustling streets of Ameerpet leading to the iconic gurudwara in the region were adorned with yellow flags in contrast with the bright blue sky on Saturday. Inching closer, the smell of kadha, wheat halwa prepared with desi ghee and dry fruits enticed the devotees. People decked up in bright clothes exchanged sweets to mark 325th birth anniversary of the ‘Khalsa community’.

The sentiments were similar across the major gurudwaras in the city that saw long queues of Sikh devotees gathered to extend their prayers for Baisakhi from early in the morning. Baisakhi marked the perfect end to the week full of revelries and celebrations – starting with Ugadi on Tuesday, Eid on Thursday while the city gears up for Tamil Puthandu.

The city witnessed a colourful holy procession carried out from the gurudwara in Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors including Begumpet and Punjagutta in the evening. Hundreds of devotees participated in the procession carrying revered Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, on a palanquin alongside the valour of ‘Gatka’, the sikh martial art, while the police forces ensured the smooth conclusion of the event.

Meanwhile, the playground, located about 150 metres from the Ameerpet Gurudwara, turned into a place for worship where devotees gathered for a mass congregation. Each side of the entrance had stalls installed to welcome the devotees with chabeel, a cold beverage, in the scorching sun. The stalls served a variety of such drinks, including the sweet one made of milk and rose essence, and tangy and refreshing buttermilk.

There were also stalls serving ice cream and sweets among other delicacies. Meanwhile, the EME gurudwara at Tirumulgherry witnessed at least 800 devotees, including civilians from the locality. The celebration did not end though. The community is now gearing up for a night congregation on April 14, marking the conclusion of the festival this year.

April 13 does not only hold religious importance but is also agriculturally significant as it synchronises with the celebration of spring harvest in North India. It is often celebrated with cultural dance form – bhangra and hearty meal with family and friends.

