Website for Kawal Tiger Reserve

Minister for Environment and Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy unveiled the website designed for the Kawal Tiger Reserve at www.kawaltiger.com, on Tuesday and released the reports about development of grasslands in Kawal and annual report of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The website will have details about the distinctive features of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, its area, flora and fauna, areas of eco tourism and safari, spots of pilgrim interest, and online booking details, the Minister has informed.

Releasing the booklet on the grasslands of Kawal, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Forest department in improving the prey base, by development of grasslands.

PCCF and HOFF R.M.Dobriyal and Field Directors of Kawal and Amrabad respectively Vinod Kumar and Srinivas were present on the occasion.