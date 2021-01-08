HYDERABAD

08 January 2021 19:33 IST

In the backdrop of deteriorating human relationships, only social awareness would help women secure their constitutional and legal rights, said lawyer K. Srinivasa Rao.

Delivering keynote address in the national webinar on ‘Legal Rights of Women’ organised by women empowerment cell of Karimnagar Government Degree College for Women, he appealed to women to make use of constitutional and legal provisions provided to women. College principal T. Srilaxmi explained how women were being subjected to discrimination in different forms.

