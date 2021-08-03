Telangana

Webinar for breastfeeding awareness

As part of World Breastfeeding Awareness Week, the National Neonatology Forum-Telangana State chapter organised a virtual awareness programme on Tuesday which was attended by nearly 100 participants, including anganwadi teachers, staff of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and mothers who attend ICDS.

Forum president Srinivas Murki, secretary Ramesh B Dampuri and Niloufer Hospital paediatrics head Usha Rani explained various aspects of breastfeeding, especially on this year’s theme ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility’.

Principal secretary of Women and Child Welfare department,Divya Devarajan also participated in the webinar.


