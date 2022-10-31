Weavers launch postcard campaign against GST on handloom products

Weavers hold placards during a protest against the central government’s decision to impose 5% GST on handloom products, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A large number of weavers on Monday went in a procession from Nizam College grounds to the General Post Office at Abids to dump in post boxes lakhs of postcards that they had brought from various parts of the State.

The cards were addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government to drop the 5% GST on handloom products.

The campaign was initiated by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao by writing the card to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, other Ministers and senior leaders followed suit. The campaign was then taken to towns and villages. The weavers cooperative societies collected cards from their members and public and brought them here in huge bags.

A demonstration of the pile of cards was held at Nizam College, upon which a procession was taken to the GPO. TRS MLC L. Ramana and former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar addressed the participants in the procession. Raising slogans against Modi, the crowd walked in a procession to the GPO.