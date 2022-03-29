Weathermen sound heat wave alert across Telangana

March 29, 2022 22:43 IST

Adilabad records highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degree C

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning across Telangana, especially in areas of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal and Kamareddy districts while the day temperatures are slowly creeping up to the 40s mark.

Twin cities recorded 39.7 degree C on Tuesday, three degrees above normal and it is likely to climb to 40 degree C in the next couple of days. Nights too are to get hot with 24.2 degree C, two degrees above normal, and it is slated to reach 25 degree C and more. Only silver lining is there is chance of thundershowers too.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Adilabad recorded highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degree C and also lowest minimum temperature of 20.7 degree C.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated in its weather bulletin that the highest day temperature has been recorded at Chaprala in Adilabad district at 43 degree C. Within the GHMC, the highest maximum temperature was 39.4 degree C at L.B. Nagar, Rangareddy district.

It will be mainly dry weather for the next few days with the day temperatures expected to be in the range of 39-42 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22-25 degree C. Within the twin cities, the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degree C was recorded at University of Hyderabad, Serlingampally. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-39 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 23-25 degree C.