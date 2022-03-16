Weatherman issues heat wave warning

Day temperatures likely to go up to 40 degrees C in a couple of days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning across Telangana with the temperatures likely to creep up to 40 degrees C in the twin cities in a couple of days with summer setting in on Wednesday.

In its forecast, the agency said dry weather is very likely to prevail with maximum temperatures likely to be 2-4 degrees above normal at a few pockets for the next couple of days. Heatewave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural and Urban) and Nagarkurnool districts.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees was recorded at Nalgonda and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees at Adilabad. Hyderabad recorded 39 degrees and minimum of 20 degrees. Partly cloudy sky with no major change in the temperatures is likely.

TS Development Planning Society, in its daily bulletin, said the highest maximum temperature recorded was 41.4 degrees at Satyanarayanapuram, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Within GHMC limits, it was 37.2 degrees at Nagole, Rangareddy district.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 36-38 degrees, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 19-22 degrees in the twin cities. In rest of the State, maximum temperatures are expected to be in range of 38-41 degrees and minimum temperatures around 19-22 degrees.