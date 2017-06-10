Weather likely to hit Bhagiratha deadline

If the State government succeeds in supplying water through Mission Bhagiratha taps to households by December-end as planned, it would be pulling off a miracle.

Though the pipeline and other work is proceeding apace at present, the onset of monsoon is likely to cause the project to either overshoot the December 31 deadline or water would not be supplied to all the habitations as planned.

“We are hydro testing the pipeline near Arepalli to check for any leakages and other faults,” revealed Water Grid Sri Ram Sagar Project Adilabad Segment Executive Engineer Krishna Reddy as he indicated that work was being executed speedily.

The section where the testing was being done recently was among the most difficult.

Daunting task

There is no doubt that the task is daunting and the SRSP Adilabad Segment is a case in point.

This segment envisages supply of drinking water from Sri Ram Sagar Project at Local Velmal in Nirmal and Gaddenavagu in Bhainsa to 1,176 habitations in 32 mandals and three municipalities in Mudhole, Nirmal, Boath and Adilabad Assembly constituencies.

The total population to be covered under this segment is 11.42 lakh (as per the 2011 Census), but the projection for 2018 is 12.34 lakh, for 2033 is 15.24 lakh and 16.5 lakh for the year 2048 at the annual growth rate of 2% for urban and 0.8% for rural population.

Water requirement

The total water required, which will be lifted from SRSP and Gaddennavagu reservoirs, is 2.03 tmc in the base year of 2018 and will shoot up to 2.86 tmc in 2048 which excludes industries and other urban requirements.

The main pipeline consisting of mild steel pipes of varying diameter is being laid through 103 km of rough hilly terrain between Nirmal and Adilabad.

Of the remaining total pipeline length of 2,319 km, ductile iron pipes account for 924 km, high density polyethylene pipes over 1,376 km and the bar winded steel cylinder pipes for 18 km.

Inside villages

The most difficult task, however, is laying of intra village pipeline over a distance of 1,376 km.

Digging of trenches poses problems as it has to be done in narrow bylanes and sometimes cutting across houses of tribals in Agency villages.

A question which authorities prefer ignoring is what happens to the existing water supply schemes in villages.

Almost every village has one such scheme and most of them are in working condition.