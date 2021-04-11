Wearing of mask made compulsory; ₹ 1,000 penalty for violators

People being closely monitored through CCTV network

Intensifying its efforts to check the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the second wave of which has become a cause of concern, the State government on Monday issued an order making it mandatory to wear facemasks in public places, work spaces and means of transport.

The government will forthwith impose penalty of ₹ 1,000 against those violating the order. Any deviation from the order would attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is also chairperson of the State Executive Committee on disaster management, directed all the district Collectors and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to strictly implement the instructions. The order follows the intensified inspections across the State by the police from the past few days since reports on the second wave surfaced.

The police had been conducting awareness rallies in different areas under the jurisdiction of various police stations spreading awareness about the importance of wearing masks as protection from the pandemic. The department is closely monitoring the people through its CCTV network to check for violation of the orders and challans are being sent through SMS to mobiles of those found violating the orders.