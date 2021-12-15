Wear mask without fail, get both doses of vaccine: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021 19:14 IST

‘Pregnant women can also take their vaccine’

Health Minister Harish Rao called upon people to wear mask without fail and get two doses of the vaccine.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mahila Samakhya Bhavan, constructed at a cost of ₹15 lakh, at Ganesh Nagar in Siddipet district on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that all precautions must be in place without any violation as two cases of Omicron have been detected in the State.

“We have to maintain social distancing and always wear mask. Pregnant women can also take their vaccine and there is no need to be scared. Doctors are trying to create awareness in this regard. If any one wants, health staff will visit houses and administer vaccine,” he said, adding that Siddipet stood first in education, health and creating infrastructure in the State.

Drinking water problems have been addressed with Mission Bhagiratha, the Minister said. “Now, works are in progress to supply gas to every household through the pipeline system and roads will be relaid after that,” he said. He urged people to cooperate in keeping Siddipet town clean and green.

Municipal chairman Manjula Rajanarsu, Siddipet Urban Development Authority chairman Ravinder Reddy, Market Committee chairman Pala Sairam and others participated.

Mr. Rao also visited the 11 MLD sewerage treatment plant near Narsapur tank that is nearing completion. Officials told the Minister that 90% houses are connected to underground drainage system and the remaining will be completed shortly.