Weaponisation of globalisation a challenge, says former envoy

April 09, 2022 08:10 IST

“For over 50 years globalisation led to growth in interdependence and interconnectivity”

Using the backdrop of Russia’s war on Ukraine, former ambassador Syed Akbaruddin sketched in detail how global connectivity has been weaponised changing the very nature of war. “When we visualise war, we think of soldiers and weapons. But this is a war that is being waged using a pen and paper,” said Mr. Akbaruddin speaking at a Manthan talk on ‘Weaponisation of Global Connectivit’ at the Vidyaranya School in the city.

“For over 50 years globalisation led to growth in interdependence and interconnectivity as can be seen from the chart,” he pointed to a graph that showed a steady growth of trade between countries. “This has led to many benefits including longer lifespans, millions of people expecting a better life and a reduction in extreme poverty. But it has also led to discontent with globalisation as a small section becomes extremely rich. Inequity and inequality are growing,” said the former diplomat pointing to an elephant-shaped wealth curve.

Conventional weapons would have raised an alarm, but the use of Stuxnet on Iran hardly got noticed. The same thing happened when the US changed regulations to stop the collaboration between Huawei and Google. The rise of interdependence and interconnectivity was thought to have made war obsolete but it has not happened, he said.

Showing these disruptions of globalisation, Mr Akbaruddin posed the question of how the world can solve problems like climate change, pandemics, cyberspace, outer space, and high seas beyond national jurisdiction. “These are the next wave of challenges we will have to deal with,” said Mr. Akbaruddin.