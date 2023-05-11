We will win in Karnataka: Laxman

May 11, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national OBC morcha president K. Laxman on Thursday exuded the confidence that his party would be re-elected to power in Karnataka irrespective of what the exit polls say since he was aware of the “ground reality”.

“Exit polls are free to show what they want to, but having toured the state for month especially in the Bellary area, I can say for sure that larger sections of people are for the double engine govenrment and Modi governance,” he claimed at a press conference at the party office.

“Governments of both Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have taken bold decisions for the sake of social justice increasing the quota for the BC. There could be minor issues but the Modi factor will ensure they do not count,” he affirmed to a question.

The BJP leader, coming back to Telangana, castigated the government for putting the rain-hit farmers under extreme duress by not providing timely assistance despite the heavy loss due to the recent rains across districts. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and others appear to be more keen on politicking making tall claims about ushering in a farmers’ government when the fact is that the section is neglected the most with no financial assistance and lack of insurance support,” he said.

He also charged the government with crushing the employees whenever they agitated for their rights like the panchayat secretaries now and the RTC employees, village revenue officers, teachers and others over the last few years without any mercy. “If the then united AP Government took up similar measures, what would have happened to the separate Telangana movement in which people from all sections including employees had participated with enthusiasm,” he questioned.

Mr. Laxman accused the government of not giving a free hand to the police. thus making an otherwise efficient force a mere spectator when terror activities are on the rise. “There is invariably a Hyderabad link to any blast across the country. The government should know that Telangana security is linked to nation’s security,” he added.