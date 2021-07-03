We will strike back: defected MLAs

Revanth Reddy warned to control his language

Congress MLAs who joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) have objected to new PCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s call for physically confronting them and said they would respond in a similar fashion.

At a press conference here, D. Sudheer Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Rohith Reddy, MLAs said they had joined the TRS as per the Constitutional provisions and they would accept for any decision taken by the court where petitions against their joining are pending.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy said it was unfortunate that the president of a national party was calling for physical attacks and only shows his immaturity and belief in the Constitution. “We will hit back if we are physically targetted,” he said and alleged that they had to leave the Congress because of people like him and stand with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) that fought for the separate State.

He said several BSP MLAs in Rajasthan too had joined the ruling Congress government while several TDP MPs also joined the ruling BJP. “Will you call for attacking them also,” he asked and said Mr. Revanth always believed in sensationalism for cheap publicity. Responding to a statement on snatching power from KCR, he further said power cannot be snatched from anyone but people have to give it to the parties.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy also alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy had amassed wealth blackmailing people misuing the RTI Act. Mr. Venkataramana Reddy warned the Congress chief not to cross limits and change his language. He said the provocative comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy were unconstitutional and cases can be booked against him.