We will present oustees’ case to NGT: activist

R. AvadhaniSIDDIPET

20 October 2020 23:58 IST

NGT bench says KLIS constructed without environment clearance

Md. Hayath Udin, who filed a case at the Principal Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) at New Delhi, opined that the judgment delivered by the bench on Tuesday will offer justice to the land oustees under Kaleshwaram as the entire project was constructed without getting environmental clearance.

“We are not against the project but let the farmers get justice for the lands and houses they lost from Kannepalli in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to Yadadri Bhongir district. Several oustees were not offered Rehabilitation and Resettlement by the government. Now we will see that they should also get right compensation for the sacrifices they made for the construction of irrigation projects in the State,” Mr. Hayath Udin told The Hindu.

He said that the arguments and sufferings of all oustees would be presented before the seven-member committee that would be constituted as per directions by the NGT.

