‘We will not sow maize crop in coming season, heed government advice’

In 2018 Assembly elections residents of several villages in Siddipet Assembly constituency passed resolutions that they would vote for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

On the same lines since past two days farmers in villages in Siddipet and Medak districts, one after the other, are passing a resolution stating that they would not sow maize in vaanakalam crop season as suggested by the government.

“We the residents of Malyala village in Chinnakodur mandal have decided not to sow maize crop in vaanakalam season and instead go for cotton or red gram or black gram or any other crop suggested by the State government. We will abide by the government decision,” they said in the resolution passed at the panchayat office. The villagers are assembling before the panchayat office and reading out pledge openly.

The government has proposed to regulate the cropping pattern in the villages to ensure that agriculture turns profitable and the farmers do end up in debt. The government proposes to bring together the farmers under one umbrella to enable everyone to benefit from the expert advice given by the government.

“The intention of the government is to see that farming is profitable and farmers should not fall into a debt trap. We are identifying the demand and based on that crop pattern is being suggested. The vegetable production in and around Hyderabad is not sufficient to meet the requirements of the capital. We are importing from others States. While vegetables are being cultivated in about 6,000 acres, we have to increase it by another 5,000 acres,” said Finance Minister T. Harish Rao while explaining about regulated farming at Sangareddy recently.

The onus is on the local public representatives and agriculture officials to explain to farmers how they will lose financially by sowing crops that are not in demand. “Convince the farmers to go for crops suggested by the government and how they would benefit from it. Similarly, also tell them about the need to go for a change of crop to improve the soil conditions,” Mr. Harish Rao told the officials.