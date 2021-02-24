We will not disappoint govt employees, says KTR

‘Vani Devi is the most eligible candidate for MLC elections’

TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao has indicated that the government will not disappoint the employees in the pay revision and reminded that the last Pay Revision Commission (PRC) had given 43% fitment - highest in the country.

Speaking to reporters here along with party’s Hyderabad Ranga Reddy Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC constituency nominee, Vani Devi, he defended her choice for the election saying despite being late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s daughter, she was a simple woman working for society. She had all the credentials to be in the contest.

Mr. Rama Rao said compared to other candidates in the fray Ms Vani Devi was better in terms of her education and contribution to society through her educational institutions. She had made a name for herself in her own way.

The TRS surprised all the political parties picking her at the last minute and the move is being seen not only to check the BJP’s N. Ramchander Rao, a brahmin candidate like Vani Devi, but also exploit the PV Narasimha Rao’s sentiment in his centenary year which is being celebrated by the State government.

However, other political parties argue that TRS was sacrificing her for its political gains when the employees, youngsters and students, who form the voters’ group in these elections are apparently annoyed with the government.

But Mr. Rama Rao at the press conference rejected the argument that the TRS had failed the youngsters on jobs and said 1.32 lakh jobs were given in the government sector in the last six years while Congress could fill up just 10,000 posts in Telangana from 2004-2014.

He said the perception being created was to mislead the youngsters and students and he was ready for a debate on this issue. Apart from filling up the jobs the government has also enhanced the salaries for several groups after Telangana was formed, he argued.

Mr. Rama Rao said Mr. Ramchander Rao had no right to seek votes as he had not contributed anything in his term. In fact, the BJP is just harping on divisive agenda and despite being in power at the Centre the state BJP has failed to get projects. In fact, they have scrapped the ITIR project meant to generate employment for lakhs.

The Municipal Minister also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of ₹15 lakh in all accounts, and said he did not get money but got 15 lakh abusive posts on his Twitter account from the BJP supporters.

Ms. Vani Devi said she had a right to seek votes given her work in educational institutions and service organisations. “My father got an opportunity to become PM when he wanted to retire from politics and I have got an opportunity in a similar stage,” she said.