ADVERTISEMENT

We will not be cowed down by notices, says Congress leader in Telangana

April 02, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader K.K. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday said that neither he nor the Congress would be intimidated by such threats as notices served by BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao regarding his accusations involving BRS leaders, including KTR, in the phone-tapping case. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Mahender affirmed the Congress’ dedication to democratic principles. Despite purported intimidation and obstacles, the party stands firm in its position. “We are prepared to address any notices sent by KTR,” he asserted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US