We will not be cowed down by notices, says Congress leader in Telangana

April 02, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader K.K. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday said that neither he nor the Congress would be intimidated by such threats as notices served by BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao regarding his accusations involving BRS leaders, including KTR, in the phone-tapping case. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Mahender affirmed the Congress’ dedication to democratic principles. Despite purported intimidation and obstacles, the party stands firm in its position. “We are prepared to address any notices sent by KTR,” he asserted.

