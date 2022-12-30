‘We will implead in MLAs poaching case’

December 30, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

With Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being entrusted by the High Court with inquiry on poaching case of four BRS MLAs allegedly by the BJP, the opposition Congress has decided to implead in the case. The party is already in discussions with legal experts in this regard.

Similarly, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy would file a complaint with CBI at New Delhi requesting inquiry into Congress MLAs joining the TRS, now BRS.

The Congress would also take up this issue among the public on how the BRS has poached the party MLAs by luring them with positions and other offers.

The 12 MLAs who had joined the BRS include Athram Sakku, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya Banoth, P. Sabitha Indira Reddy, K Upender Reddy, D. Sudhir Reddy, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, B Harsha Vardhan Reddy, Jajula Surender, G. Venkata Ramana Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy. The Congress party has been stating that all of them were offered one or the other benefit by the ruling party to lure them.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan along with Rajaiah, Bellayya Naik, Ramulu Naik and others here on Friday, Mr. Ravi said that all the 12 MLAs had joined the TRS in 2019 and party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) merged with TRS. “Usually parties would merge in other parties but not the legislature party,” commented Mr. Ravi.

At the party spokespersons meeting held at party office, it was decided to raise voice against the anti-people policies of both BJP and TRS.