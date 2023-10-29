We will give self respect that Telangana needs: Kharge

October 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people who fought for self respect and employment and instead unleashed family rule on the State.

Mr. Kharge, who participated in the Congress Vijayabheri Yatra in Sangareddy and Medak districts on Sunday, assured people that Congress would come back to provide employment, self respect and take care of farmers, “who have been cheated by the present government”.

Seeking support for Sangareddy candidate T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Mr. Kharge reminded how Sonia Gandhi kept her word on Telangana unable to digest the sacrifices being made by the youngsters. “Now, the aspirations of these youngsters remain unfulfilled in the 9-year BRS rule,” he said.

Mr. Kharge also said that the Congress will deliver what it promises and the six guarantees will change the lives of the poorest. “The Bangaru Telangana dream of the Congress will be fulfilled,” he said and asked people not to fall for the propaganda of the BRS and BJP. “We promised five guarantees in Karnataka, and people are getting benefitted by four of them. The remaining one will be implemented soon. We will deliver in Telangana too,” he added.

Revanth attacks KTR

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy ridiculed Minister K.T. Rama Rao from “shying away from taking up the invitation of D.K. Shiv Kumar” and said that the Congress bus was ready to take the BRS leader to Karnataka. “We will start the bus from Pragati Bhavan and visit the Medigadda Barrage, where pillars caved in within five years, and then move to Karnataka to see the Congress’ five guarantees,” he said, adding that it was important that the Congress is voted to power in Telangana to fulfil the aspirations of every section. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy also spoke.