We will dethrone BJP at Centre: MLC

Will join hands with anti-BJP forces, says Palla Rajeswar Reddy

Rytu Bandhu Samithi Chairman and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre stating that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will not rest till the government was pulled down.

He said that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will join hands with those fighting against the BJP at the Centre.

“We do not want a government that is against the interests of farmers. Our support will be to those who can buy our paddy,” said Mr. Rajeswar Reddy while speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. He has stated that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will hold discussions with those fighting against the BJP and take a crucial decision at a right time and right opportunity.