We will contest all seats in Telangana: Sharmila

July 08, 2022 19:30 IST

YSRTP president pays tributes to YSR

YSRTP president Y. S. Sharmila said that the party would contest all seats in Telangana in the next Assembly elections and there should not be any doubt among the workers in this regard.

Speaking to reporters at party office here on Friday after paying rich tributes to late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and on the occasion of completing one year of establishment of YSRTP, Ms. Sharmila said that in the last one year several programmes were taken up by the party to highlight the problems of various sections like Rythu Aavedana Yatra, Rythu Gosa Deeksha, agitation for podu lands, Dalit Bheri and BCs meeting. She said that YSRTP has fought for the field assistants and the unemployed.

“Late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy had brought the Congress party twice to power in the State. But that party has forgotten his services. About 20 acres of land near IMAX for YSR Memorial was allotted when late K. Rosaiah was the chief minister with a promise to complete it in one year. Mr Rajasekhara Reddy made TRS president and present Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as Union Minister and T. Harish Rao as minister in his cabinet. But Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao took back the land allotted to YSR Memorial,” said Mr. Sharmila adding that her father had accorded top priority for the development of Telangana in implementation of schemes.

Referring to the comments made by Late Rajasekhara Reddy that one would require a visa to come to Telangana, Ms. Sharmila said that the statement was a reaction to the provocative statements made by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao during the separate State agitation that Andhra companies would be sent out and people from Andhra Pradesh would also be sent back. She also alleged that several people took the extreme step of ending their life due to the statements made by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.