We will boost employment through skill upgradation:  Uttam

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to creating job opportunities for unemployed youth in the State through enhanced skill development and training programmes.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) College in Huzurnagar on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy detailed the government’s plan to provide vocational training and improve employment prospects by upgrading the ITIs to Advanced Training Centres (ATCs). The new ITI college, with an investment of ₹40 crore, aims to mitigate the unemployment crisis by offering crucial skill development.

Highlighting the role of ITIs in skill development, Mr. Reddy noted the legacy of the first ITI established in 1950 by then Prime Minister Pandit Nehru.

Mr. Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for not fulfilling its promises and accused it of mismanaging river resources, wasting funds, and neglecting unemployment, resulting in over four million jobless youths in the State. Referring to a 2016 report, Mr. Reddy stated that the BRS government spent only ₹16 per student per month on ITI students, far below the National Council for Vocational Training’s recommended ₹400, which continued through the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The Minister also laid foundation stones for several developmental projects, including road improvement and strengthening in Dondapadu-NH 9 ( ₹20 crore), Huzurnagar-Yatavakila ( ₹20 crore), Chillapally-Somaram ( ₹20 crore), Chilkuru-Jerripothulagudem ( ₹16 crore), and Keethavarigudem-Munagala ( ₹10 crore). These projects aim to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region, contributing to its overall development.

