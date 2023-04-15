 We will be on road with RRR: yet-to-be oustees pour out their fears

April 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Some of the expected oustees of Regional Ring Road (RRR) expressed their worst fears that they would be on road totally once the proposed project, being executed by both the Centre and State, and decided to fight against the project. However, a legal expert said that a laying of RRR was a political decision and needed to be fought politically stating that approaching legally will be a little help.

Telangana state unit of Human Rights Forum (HRF) held a seminar here on Saturday attended by a large number of farmers who were expected to lost their lands.

“In our village Raigiri ,we have lost land so far for five times for different projects - NH 163, Kaleshwaram canal, HT lines, Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) and Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA). Now comes the RRR and this is sixth time. The service road under NH 163 goes on the grave of our grandmother. Imagine our mental agony,” said K. Anil Kumar from Raigir in Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that as the project is being taken up by both the Centre and State, the officials are throwing blame on each other and not answering the issues being raised by the oustees, Mr Anil Kumar said that on the day of forced survey in the past as many as 32 persons were shifted to various police stations and women were prevented with ropes from moving out. “They are offering compensation but it would not be suffice even to buy an apartment whereas open market rate of the lands is much high,” he said adding that at least three persons had died with stress after announcement of RRR. He has also stated that the these lands were shown as dry lands in the notification.

M. Giri from a village in Valigonda mandal said that they had been cultivating two crops every year and most of those losing lands are small and marginal farmers. “We are ready to sacrifice our land provided land for land was offered to us,” he said.

Ravi Kumar, an advocate who addressed the farmers, said that RRR is a political decision and it needed to be fought politically instead of legally. “You may delay the process but you cannot stop that as road was part of the so-called ‘development.’ A large number of people in the society are happy with the fruits of development while small number of people are suffering. Instead of fighting on the loophole in the development model, you are focusing on some other thing. In the past thousands of cases were fought and never any project was changed because of objections,” he said.

The programme was presided over by HRF State president S. Jeevan Kumar. He demanded stopping of land acquisition immediately and cancelling the RRR project.