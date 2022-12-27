HamberMenu
We welcome court judgment: Bandi Sanjay

“From the beginning we are demanding that all facts should come to the fore as the ruling BRS has been making false allegations, campaign and trying to tarnish the image of BJP.”

December 27, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. File Photo

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. File Photo | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has welcomed the court judgment in MLAs poaching case transferring it to CBI from SIT.

“From the beginning we are demanding that all facts should come to the fore as the ruling BRS has been making false allegations, campaign and trying to tarnish the image of BJP. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is the man behind the farm house poaching episode and Pragathi Bhavan became a place for the entire drama. We suspect that investigation by SIT is only to save the culprits in the case. We hope that facts will emerge with the investigation by CBI,” said Mr Sanjay Kumar in a release here on Monday.

In a separate release, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Judgment of High Court quashing the very constitution of SIT in the fabricated ‘MLAs’ purchase case’ is a slap in the face of KCR government. “The High Court is categorical in nailing the lies of KCR. The judgement vindicates the stance of BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that the people are furious with his dynastic rule. KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have proven track record of integrity into the matter. ‘Truth Prevails..Satya Meva Jayate,” he said.

