We should help contain Mpox within Africa: ex-CCMB director Rakesh Mishra

Monkey Pox or Mpox has surfaced again with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring it to be a matter of public health emergency concern, but scientists here insist there is nothing to be “alarmed” about the spread of the virus in the country. Rather, the focus should be to ensure that the affected African nations get sufficient supply of vaccines before the current or a more virulent strain comes out.

“Monkeypox spreads through physical touch and sexual contact with the infected person. It cannot spread easily through air like COVID, unless the infected person is talking loudly, sneezing or coughing in a close range,” says former CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Rakesh Mishra.

Diagnostic kits are available for testing and two Mpox vaccines are in the market, however, the needy African nations do not have or not getting them. “Maybe India can take a lead in collaboration with other donors to make an Mpox vaccine available to people in affected regions of Africa”, he says.

Indians should not worry much because the smallpox vaccination provides “85%” immunity to the Mpox. The issue also is that Mpox symptoms do not surface for up to a week. The advice is to wear a mask when in the crowd, not be in close contact with those showing symptoms and allow them to isolate for three weeks as there is no medical treatment, says Dr. Mishra, presently, Director of Bengaluru based Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS).

As such there is no need for any immediate action but “we should be prepared with diagnostics. Covid has given us the confidence that we can handle pandemic situations,” says the scientist, in an exclusive interaction during his visit here. Dr. Mishra warns that if the Mpox virus is allowed to continuously circulate in the African population, there is every chance a more “contagious and dangerous” strain to emerge.

“This, then could be a real danger as the world is small. Maybe, if the Chinese had acted in a transparent manner and early, Covid would not have been so disastrous. WHO’s warning is more of a call for the global community to act because Africa did not even get adequate Covid vaccine supply,” he points out.

Mpox surfaced some 50 years ago and has been present mainly in African countries and the current spike during this year could be due to many reasons, including a more virulent strain leading to hundreds of deaths. “Those returning after travel to those countries should be watched out for flu-like symptoms and in that case simply self-isolate. Mpox can, in few days, form skin rashes, initially near the genitals and subsequently all over the body. Children and immune-compromised or elderly with co-morbidities are at risk,” explains Dr. Mishra.

He also cautions against destroying wild animals’ habitats. “Rodents are reservoirs of viruses. Getting too close to them or eating them will bring the viruses into humans as is happening now,” adds the scientist.

