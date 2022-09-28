We oppose radicalisation, but do not support ban on PFI: Owaisi

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 28, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that while he is opposed to the Popular Front of India’s approach, he does not support banning the organisation.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at party headquarters in Darussalaam where he said that the apex court held that merely supporting an outfit is not enough to attract the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Describing the ban as draconian, Mr Owaisi said that it is akin to a ban being imposed on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. “The way India’s electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India’s black law, UAPA,” he said, adding that many Muslims have spent years behind bars before being acquitted by courts of law. This, he said, is against the principle of liberty which is a “basic structure of the Constitution”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Owaisi sought to know why other organisations that are associated with the Ajmer bombing were not banned. “Why has the government not banned any right-wing majoritarian organisations?” he sought to know.

He said that the AIMIM opposes radicalisation and extremism. “If you are saying that radicalisation is happening only on one side, then no, it is happening everywhere,” he said, adding that lynching and the utterances of speakers at the Dharam Sansad are examples of radicalisation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the past few days, the National Investigation Agency embarked on a crackdown on the PFI and raided who, it said, are associated with the now-banned organisation. Raids were conducted in Hyderabad as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app