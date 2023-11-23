We lost World Cup match because it was Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

November 23, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma waded into the reasons for India losing to Australia in the ICC cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“We lost because the match was held on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who imposed Emergency in the country. I will advise the BCCI to choose the date carefully next time for an important match and when there are no birthdays or birth anniversaries of the Gandhi family,” he said at an election campaign meeting on Wednesday.

His comment comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the Ahmedabad stadium for Indian cricket team losing, during an election meeting at Rajasthan.

