ADVERTISEMENT

We lost World Cup match because it was Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

November 23, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

His comment comes a day after Rahul Gandhi blamed PM Modi’s presence at the Ahmedabad stadium for Indian cricket team losing

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma waves to the gathering during a public meeting ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma waded into the reasons for India losing to Australia in the ICC cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“We lost because the match was held on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who imposed Emergency in the country. I will advise the BCCI to choose the date carefully next time for an important match and when there are no birthdays or birth anniversaries of the Gandhi family,” he said at an election campaign meeting on Wednesday.

His comment comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the Ahmedabad stadium for Indian cricket team losing, during an election meeting at Rajasthan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US