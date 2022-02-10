WE Hub unveils rural incubation programme

To incubate 50 women entrepreneurs across the State

Telangana government’s initiative for women entrepreneurs WE Hub is inviting applications for a year-long rural incubation programme, the first such it has launched.

Under the new programme, it will incubate 50 women entrepreneurs across the State in five targeted sectors of manufacturing, textiles and handlooms, FMCG, food processing and handicrafts.

The rural incubation programme has been launched with a vision of accelerating existing enterprises as small and medium enterprises and strengthening local supply chain. It aims to develop and establish role model MSMEs led by women, in each of the five sectors. The programme is expected to enable WE Hub showcase and create a model which can be adopted by various government entities in scaling MSMEs to be self-sustaining.

“We wish to scale enterprises right from the ideation stage to SMEs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions,” WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula said.

The last date to apply is March 15. The final list of startups for the cohort will be selected based on the pitching sessions to the jury of WE Hub and the programme will commence on April 1.

“The first ever flagship year-long rural incubation programme will be one more step towards creating greater impact for women entrepreneurs,” IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said in a release.