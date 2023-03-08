WE Hub on its way to give professional identity to women entrepreneurs

March 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the government was on a mission to make Telangana a women entrepreneurs’ hub even as he lauded WE Hub for engaging thousands of women entrepreneurs across India.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the incubator’s fifth anniversary that also happened to be International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

He said that the soon-to-be-launched single window mechanism, coupled with specific interventions, would give a professional identity to women entrepreneurs. These measures would also help them scale their businesses and create more employment opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan laid emphasis on the significance of women’s participation in entrepreneurship.

In a span of half-a-decade, the State-backed WE Hub incubated 3,194 start-ups and SMEs by women founders. As many as 5,000 women entrepreneurs, 1,247 students, 986 social impact entrepreneurs and 609 urban entrepreneurs were engaged in this. The incubator has proactively been working to enable women-led start-ups cutting across sectors to scale and accelerate through global market access.

The celebrations recognised the achievements of women entrepreneurs and honoured their contributions to the economy.

WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula underscored that the incubator focuses on women entrepreneurs who are a force that needs to recognised. “WE Hub equips women with resources and gives them all the support required to succeed. Through our work, we have seen the incredible impact that women can have on their communities and the economy. I am proud to lead an organisation that is dedicated to empowering women and fostering innovation in India. Together, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all,” she said.