We Hub, i-Hub ink MoU

HYDERABAD

16 January 2021 22:30 IST

Partnership to initiate a pre-incubation programme

WE Hub, Telangana’s incubator to promote women entrepreneurship, has partnered with Gujarat government’s i-Hub to enable and support startups so that they can raise capital. The partnership is expected to initiate a pre-incubation programme for 240 women entrepreneurs in Fintech, Edtech, and Medtech.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two entities at a virtual event on Saturday between Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Principal Secretary, Technical and Higher Education, Education Department, Gujarat Anju Sharma.

Speaking at the virtual event, Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao said: “Through this partnership we would like to create a roadmap of how women entrepreneurship can be scaled, supported and sustained, not just in India, but across the world. I wish this collaboration the best and pledge our support for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat where entrepreneurship is based on competence and not gender.”

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sharma described the partnership as significant for both We Hub and i-Hub and the two states joining hands would lead to promoting women entrepreneurs in the country. “We will achieve better results with this collaboration, as our Prime Minister rightly says: progress is achieved when everyone collaborates. Through this program, WE Start, we will enable women entrepreneurs to transfer and gain knowledge from each other as well as from WE HUB and i-Hub. The aim of this partnership is to benefit women entrepreneurs from across the country and not just from Gujarat and Telangana,” she said.

We Hub Chief Executive Officer Deepthi Ravula said that the incubator has worked with more than 3,400 women entrepreneurs, has had 11 startup programmes, and has incubated 148 startups.