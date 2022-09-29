We have offered 73 per cent fitment to employees

Other states demanding welfare schemes of Telangana: Harish Rao

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said that Telangana is the only State in the country that offered 73 % fitment for employees. He said that no other State has been offering this much of salaries to employees.

Participating in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the STU held at Siddipet on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Telangana is the only State in the country offering potable water to every household every day and Mission Bhagiratha scheme got an appreciation from the Union government in this regard.

“The Centre has been copying our welfare and development schemes. Even the MLAs and MPs of neighbour States are demanding their governments to implement welfare schemes of Telangana. Formation of Siddipet district is a great achievement. Centre is trying to stop the schemes being implemented in the State and had stopped about ₹30,000 crore due to our State. At any cost we have to protect farming community in our State,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the government has developed the State like never before in the last 70 years.

“The number of medical colleges were increased to 17 from five. The seats in medical colleges have increased to 2,840 from 800 in the past. The focus is more on education and health and we are spending about 11 % of the budget on education. ₹ 7,300 crore is being spent on Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme. Despite non-cooperation from the Centre we have not stopped any of the welfare schemes,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He has promised to take the issue of Employees Health Scheme (EHS) to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.