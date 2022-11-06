We have emerged as the alternative to TRS: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party, although visibly disappointed with the bypoll result, thinks it has now emerged as the main alternative political force in Telangana to take on the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) in the next Assembly/General elections and is more gleeful over the Congress party losing the sitting seat and even the deposit on Sunday.

Senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a joint press conference at the State party office said they respect the Munugode people’s verdict and congratulated the TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy, on his victory.

“It is not such a big blow to us. Our party does not gloat over wins or gets crestfallen when defeated. We will review our performance and check our weak spots. Our candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy got a moral victory having ensured all the ministers stayed put in the constituency during the campaign. Our leaders and cadre have done a good job despite misuse of official machinery and liberal flow of money and liquor,” said Mr. Laxman.

The results had clearly shown that the BJP is the only force to reckon with to take on the TRS “family-corrupt regime” and “we will continue our fight against this government policies,” he maintained.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was more caustic and demanded the government to immediately start taking up the development works promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his election meeting instead of “gloating arrogantly” over the bypoll victory.

“From 2018, we have come a long way as the difference is 10,000 votes between us and TRS at Munugode. I am proud of the fight put up by Mr. Rajagopal Reddy and our cadre. He is a hero for having quit and forced the bypoll for the sake of his constituency development. Will the TRS make the 12 Congress turncoat MLAs do the same?,” he questioned.

The Karimnagar MP ridiculed the TRS leaders, claiming that the party did not distribute money or liquor during the campaign and accused TRS of having spent close to ₹1,000 crore. He also criticised a “few police and election officials” of having tried to “indirectly help the ruling party” wondering why not a single seizure or a case was filed against the TRS.

“Our party has made its presence felt everywhere. We will work with more commitment for the sake of poor, for development and will try to come to power in TS in the next elections,” he vowed.