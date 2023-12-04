We fought the BRS but Congress Party benefited: Kishan Reddy

December 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had fought hard against the BRS party and its policies in the last few years, it is the Congress Party that benefited and has managed to come to power with a “tiny” majority, observed Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

“The Congress Party has just got over the simple majority mark unlike the decisive majority obtained by the BJP in the remaining States which went to polls including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as also Chattisgarh. I am not trying to belittle its victory here, but till now there is no clarity on their Chief Minister candidate,” he remarked, speaking to the media at the party office on Monday.

The BJP chief admitted that the party did not do well as per its expectations in the Assembly polls and accused the Congress and BRS of distributing money liberally to come up with trumps as well as spreading “false narratives against the saffron party”. He also vowed to make it ready on a warfooting for the Parliament elections next, where he expects it win hands down without much ado.

“We will be presenting a report to the central leadership about our performance in the Assembly elections. Our cadre has fought hard and they should work with the same enthusiasm for the Lok Sabha polls ahead and should not lose heart. We have increased our base substantially and much more than other parties. We will take these results as a challenge and aim to become a constructive opposition party,” he maintained.

The Union Minister said discussions will be held with leaders at the constituency level to prepare a roadmap for winning all the seats. The party also took solace and inspiration from the victory of ‘giant killer’ K. Venkatramana Reddy in Kamareddy against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress president Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Kishan Reddy was also of the opinion that the people of Telangana have already decided to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for him to score a “hat-trick” and come to power for the third successive time.

“It has been heartening to note that even those who had voted for the Congress Party and the BRS have told us clearly that with regard to the Parliament elections, their support will be for Mr. Modi as they want the development of the country. Even the Congress Party knows who is going to win in 2024, therefore advance thanks for the support to us,” he claimed.

