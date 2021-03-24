We don’t recommend lockdown: DPH

Fears of another round of lockdown has gripped people in Telangana after COVID cases started to rise for the last two weeks. But, people might be relieved to know that the State’s Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao has clarified that they do not recommend any more lockdown.

After Janata curfew on March 22 last year, a lockdown was implemented in the State from March 23 to May 5, 2020. Thereafter, partial restrictions on movement of people and business operating hours were implemented for a few more weeks. During this time, daily wage workers ran out of jobs, along with scores of people who lost their jobs, and businesses plummeted.

The dreadful times clouded people’s minds after cases started to surge, again, in the State. “We do not recommend a lockdown,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

Currently, the only restriction that the State government announced on Tuesday was to shut down all government and private educational institutions, except medical colleges, until further orders.

Large numbers of COVID clusters were detected in schools and hostels across the State. While majority of school students were asymptomatic, officials said that an asymptomatic person can spread it to high-risk groups who are not yet vaccinated.