We cannot live with coronavirus: Vidyasagar Rao

Taking a dig at some of the leaders for stating “we have to live with coronavirus”, BJP senior leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said “living with the virus is not correct”.

“We have to prevent the spread of the virus instead of resigning ourselves to live with it,” he said and pointed out that several villages in the country have taken a stand to fight the spread of the virus and shown us the strength of the panchayat raj system in the country.

Recalling the quote of eminent poet and Gnanpeeth awardee C. Narayana Reddy: “If death is eminent, I would offer it milk and make it sleep,” Mr. Vidyasagar said: “At present we are doing the same and we should continue it without any compromise”. He termed the leaders who say ‘we have to live with the virus’ as inefficient. He called upon the people to take all preventive measures to check the spread of the deadly virus and stay alive.

The former governor made a brief halt here enroute to Thimmapur in Dharmapuri mandal of Jagtial to call on the family members of former minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, who passed away recently due to an ailment. Mr. Rao was accorded a warm welcome by Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders.

In a brief chat with newsmen, Mr. Vidyasagar Rao found fault with the television channels for glorifying and showing the deadly virus in a colourful manner and stressed on the need to create awareness about the dreaded virus and measures to prevent its spread.

Hailing the party high command for appointing Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the party State president, he exuded confidence that the BJP would gain its strength in the State and regain its past glory under his leadership.

Noting that the Karimnagar district secured the party chief post of the State after a long gap, he recalled that the party had won 12 MLA and 7 MP seats when he was the party president of the integrated AP State, which was highest figure so far the party in the State. He hoped that the BJP would win a majority of the seats in the elections under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, district president Basa Satyanarayana was also present.