Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan has stressed the need for the setting up of an academy in Hyderabad for advocates to upgrade their skills.

“I have been asking the bar council members and the State government for setting up of an advocates’ academy,” he said, and urged the government to allocate 10 to 15 acres in Shamirpet near NALSAR and the judicial academy.

The Chief Justice, along with High Court judges Justice Challa Kodanda Ram and P. Naveen Rao, inaugurated the child-friendly court, garden, court hall of the judge and family court and judicial service centre and also an RO water plant on the district court premises here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the bar associations of Telangana were strong enough to train their own members. He lauded Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad and Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy for coming up with the vision of a child-friendly court with garden and an RO water plant.

Appreciating the executive and judiciary in the district, he said, “If both combine their hands and walk on the same path, I am sure Telangana would have finest tradition in the country”. He also claimed that the Telangana High Court was the only one in the country where one division bench and three to four single benches work on Saturdays.

The CJ expressed concern over differences cropping up between judicial officers and advocates, and remarked, “We are both two wheels of same chariot, and we cannot go in different directions. Our ultimate goal is not to make money but to deliver justice to the people”.

District Judge Anupama Chakravarthy, bar association president Raj Kumar and bar council of Telangana member K. Laxman Kumar were also present.