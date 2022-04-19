We believe in politics of construction, not destruction: KTR

A host of developmental projects, including Bahadurpura flyover, inaugurated

A host of developmental projects, including the much awaited six-lane, bi-directional flyover in Bahadurpura, a part of the Strategic Road Development Plan, were inaugurated on Tuesday.

The inauguration was done in the presence of a phalanx of public representatives, where Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Ramarao said that the State government believes in the “politics of construction, not destruction.”

Speaking on the occasion, flanked by Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Mr Rao said that the flyover in Bahadurpura was constructed at a cost of ₹109 crore and that it would make commuting easier.

Mr. Rao agreed to Mr Owaisi’s request of naming the flyover after Islamic seminary Jamia Nizami’s founder Maulana Anwarullah Farooqui Fazeelat Jung.

A day after World Heritage Day, Mr Rao said that as a part of the ₹495 crore development work, three heritage sites would be conserved and redeveloped: the Sardar Mahal, a structure on the east of Charminar and once a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation zonal office, would be turned into a cultural hub, at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Similarly, Miralam Mandi, another heritage precinct, will be redeveloped at an estimated cost of ₹21 crore, and Murghi Chowk at a cost of ₹35 crore.

A musical fountain, an aesthetic attraction for locals, has been installed at a cost of approximately ₹2.5 crore.

Plans for a ₹280 crore sewage network for Karwan constituency has been cleared, Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao said that the development projects are being done with the State government’s vision of not discriminating between the older and newer parts of Hyderabad.

Recalling his school days, the MAUD Minister said that curfews on account of violence were commonplace in the city. Since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power, there has not been misuse of religion and caste for political purposes, he added.