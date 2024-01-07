We are servants engaged in people’s service, Revanth Reddy tweets on his one-month rule

January 07, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy described the month-long Congress government as ‘servants engaged in the service of people’ taking the government closer to them.

Mr. Reddy, who took oath as the Chief Minister on December 7 along with his Cabinet colleagues, completed one month in governance, and posting on ‘X’, he said the new government broke the shackles of people, gave freedom and started working to fulfil the aspirations of people. The month-long governance was satisfying.

The Chief Minister reminded that he kept the word on his promise that they were servants and not rulers, bringing governance close to the people. The promise that he would be there as the elder brother for people gave him new the experience.

The one-month experience also enriched him listening to the voices of the poor, paving bright future for the youth, happiness of the faces of women and reassurance to the farmers that the State was bound to take a huge leap towards bright future.

The administration was committed to attract investments, laying emphasis on industrial growth, carving a new path for city development and driving away the menace of drugs with the aim of a drug-free State, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Reddy also assured that he would continue to fulfill his responsibilities and remain forever in the heart of Telangana that gave a special place in its heart as ‘Revanthanna’.

