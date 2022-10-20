We are seeking votes based on performance, says KTR

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao said they were seeking votes in Munugode byelection based on the last eight years’ performance in the State and wanted to know on what basis the BJP had been seeking votes. He alleged that both BJP and Congress had joined hands and become one to defeat the TRS in the byelection.

Alair former MLA B. Bhikshamaiah resigned from the BJP and joined the TRS in the presence of Mr. Rama Rao, and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rama Rao came down heavily on both BJP and Congress, saying the BJP had been trying to play money politics in the byelection. “We have addressed the fluoride problem in the district, offering safe drinking water to every house, taken up irrigation projects and are moving forward with development and welfare schemes. Let the BJP tell people what it had done to Telangana and public,” said Mr. Rama Rao adding that BJP had been doing politics using constitutional bodies as a shield.

“The results of Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar will surely repeat in Munugode and we are confident that people will vote for TRS. I request the voters to be careful and vote as the result of this election will have an impact on the future of Telangana,” warned Mr. Rama Rao. Stating that funds were not sanctioned even after fluorosis patients were taken to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he wanted to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to release funds. He was also surprised on how a small company run by Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was able to get contract worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Referring to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, the TRS working president said that the Union Minister was innocent and his stature was limited to inaugurating lifts at railway stations whereas Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was with the stature of inaugurating Kaleshwaram project.

Mr. Jagadeeswar Reddy alleged that the BJP had forced byelection with buying Congress MLA for ₹20,000-crore contract.

Mr. Bhikshamaiah Goud alleged that the Komatireddy brothers had ruined the politics in Nalgonda district.