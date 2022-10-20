We are requesting for votes whereas TRS is trying to buy votes: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has hit the road again this time to campaign for the Munugode Assembly constituency byelection. In this exclusive freewheeling interview, inarguably the leader with the mass touch in the party explains why this contest is generating such political heat.

Q: Why are we even having a bypoll at this time?

Munugode people know it is for justice. When TRS MLAs themselves have no opportunity to seek funds for constituency development or to get an appointment with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, other party MLAs have no chance. Welfare measures and works will happen only during elections and this was proven in Dubbak, Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar and Huzurabad. K. Rajgopal Reddy has dared and quit his seat to contest from our party. It has led to new roads, police station, MRO office, a 100-bed hospital, pensions have been released and there is ‘Chenetha Bhima’ and ;Girijan Bandhu’ in the offing.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are issues for this bypoll - local, state or national?

Munugode development is the main issue but it is also not just about the constituency. The poor across TS are appealing to people here to show KCR his place as they had done in recent byelections, so it is about their future too. Many false promises have been made about pension distribution, financial assistance to weavers, shepherds and others, but these are forgotten after the polls. People are disgusted.

There are allegations about lavish money and liquor distribution?

Gambling, money and liquor distribution is being done by TRS people among themselves as people of Munugode have refused to take the bait. I wonder what the Election Commission and police are doing? If my party is spending it would have come out. Ask anyone if we had given a single rupee or distributed liquor. We are requesting for votes whereas the TRS is trying to buy votes.

But, is this how an election ought to be fought?

Democracy has become a laughing stock because of KCR. It has become a matter of debate across the country for the kind of money being spent. Where did the CM get this kind of money to send to other states too? KCR has become desperate and scared of losing power so he is pouring in thousands of crores of rupees to try and save his seat. His party is going to collapse and there is no guarantee his government will survive after this bypoll. People are seeking early Assembly elections or they worried TS will become another Sri Lanka.

How is the response for your party’s campaign so far?

We are touching every voter despite threats. Locals are being warned against giving us accommodation or supplying food. Our people are camping by roadside. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is an inspiration to everyone and till we told them, people were not aware about the central funding for every development and welfare scheme. What happened in Dubbak, GHMC and Huzurabad will repeat here. Munugode people cannot be bought over. They know BJP is fighting for their cause and Rajgopal Reddy is their leader.

With the Congress too in the fray, isn’t this a triangular contest?

Congress is sponsored by TRS and it wants to split the anti-government vote. The party is acting under the direction of KCR. Rajagopal Reddy is from the Congress and the cadre is with him.

What will be the impact of KCR’s BRS and Telangana model?

Who is bothered about KCR or BRS? He is a spent force who lost his footing in TS itself. BRS has been floated in Darussalam with Majlis leaders for KCR and Owaisi to travel around the country to campaign against Modi though his own strategists have opposed the move. KCR is aware people have lost faith due to failed promises so he wants to change the party name. TRS leaders are also scared of contesting on party symbol and there is pressure on them to quit for some works to be done in their own constituencies. Telangana model means family rule, corruption, cheating people in the name of welfare schemes, etc.