We are meeting demands of oustees: MLA

It will take time to get the GO on compensation, says Husnabad MLA

Husnabad MLA V. Satish Kumar said that they had been meeting the demands of oustees of Gudatipally village under Gouravelli reservoir in Akkannapet mandal under the constituency limits in Siddipet district.

According to Mr. Satish, as much as 3,870 acres were required for the Gouravelli reservoir and as on December 30, 3,775 acres were already acquired by the officials. While ₹15 lakh per acre was paid for 177 acres, ₹6.95 lakh was paid for 1961 acres and ₹ 2.1 lakh per acre was paid for 1,841 acres and a total of ₹ 200.93 crore was paid for total land acquisition so far while another 95 acres were yet to be acquired.

A total of 817 structures will get submerged under the project and a payment of ₹93.94 crore was already paid for 808 structures and for only nine structures the remaining amount has to be paid.

Number of project-displaced families (PDF) in submergence stands at 1,104 with each family with a payment of ₹8 lakh each in the 1.41 tmcft project. This includes ₹ 6 lakh with towards 200 square yard house plot with all amenities, ₹ 2 lakh towards wage and transport.

Only 177 families remained to be paid.

Number of project-affected families (PAF) coming in submergence stands at 49 and all of them were paid ₹0.72 crore.

“We are trying to address all the issues being raised by them. It will take time to get the GO as far as payment of compensation to the youth numbering more than 300 is concerned. Similarly, I have promised to allot double bed room houses under my quota for some,” Mr. Satish said.