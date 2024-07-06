We are firm on completing recruitment to vacant govt posts: Telangana CM Revanth

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured that his government is firm on completing recruitments to government posts in the interests of the unemployed youth and said the government will announce the decisions in this direction very soon.

The Chief Minister cautioned youth not to fall prey to the conspiracies unleashed by some political parties for their selfish interests. The administration was therefore focused on ensuring that there was no change in rules while examinations are under way leading to unrest among the unemployed youth. He recalled the “wrong decisions” taken by the previous government that resulted in cancellation of notifications issued in this regard.

The Congress government had taken up recruitment of 28,942 posts as assured overcoming the legal hurdles in the recruitment of the Group I and Group II posts. Steps had been initiated to conduct competitive examinations for filling the vacant posts and job calendar would be released after consultations with the opposition parties during the budget session of the Assembly. The job calendar was being prepared in such a manner that there would not be any issues relating to recruitment by the Central Government as well as different Boards.

Caution

The Chief Minister expressed concern that some vested interests were trying to provoke unemployed youth for their “selfish motives” when the government had initiated steps to complete recruitments for the vacant posts. The government could not take any decision against the set procedures as it would harm the interests of the unemployed youth.

CM enquires demands of unemployed youth

Mr. Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with the officials concerned on Friday at his residence. The more than three-hour-long meeting featured the Chief Minister enquiring about the demands of unemployed youth and the agitations they were staging in different parts of the State. He enquired about the scope for redressing the demands raised by the youth.

Officials informed Mr. Revanth Reddy about the demand for enhancing the criteria of Group-I Mains from 1:50 being followed at present to 1:100. The Group-I notification issued by the previous Government had been postponed twice because of the leakage of question papers as well as the “lopsided” decisions taken by the previous government.

Officials explained that the Congress government, which took over the reins, withdrew the petition in the Supreme Court and notification for recruitment had been issued afresh, including more posts. More than four lakh aspirants appeared for the Group-I examination conducted by the State Public Service Commission with adequate precautions. They explained that selection of candidates would be made on the basis of 1:50 form the main examinations failing which there was scope for legal problems in the recruitment.