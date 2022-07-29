We are determined to come to power this time: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during an interview in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 29, 2022 22:32 IST

Bharatiya Janata party Telangana unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is all set to embark on the third phase of his 325-km 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from August 2 to 26. Akin to his earlier two phases, when he began after offering prayers at a prominent temple, he will be starting from the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri and culminating at Bhadrakali Temple in Hanamkonda as it is his "sentiment". In this interview, he explains about the significance of his programme.

What is the objective behind the third phase of the 'padayatra'?

When I took up the first padayatra and later the second one, there were doubts among many whether we can get people's attention, and that we were foraying into areas where our party had no presence. We got more response than we had anticipated and we have shown that people are looking up to us. The same is being said about Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal where we are going to move now.

What will you be highlighting during this phase?

We have been successful in relevant local issues at every place be it demand for two-bedroom housing, jobs for unemployed youth, lack of pensions, irrigation works being ignored, migrations and others. We could see the disenchantment of the people with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regime.

Where do you see your support base growing?

Every section is supporting us. Many think it is just youth, but we have women feeling cheated about two-bedroom housing, women self-groups realising they have been used by TRS without giving the benefit of the 25 paisa interest loans, farmers taken for a ride and the employees too. It is our party which has fought for salaries payment on time, for pay revision commission and against the arbitrary transfers policy.

What is the impact of the successful public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra at Parade Grounds?

Our Central leadership, including party president J.P. Nadda, has got the confidence that Telangana people are expressing support for us. The message has been clear from the public that they will no longer believe in TRS gimmicks. The leaders who went to the districts were surprised about the growing support for the party.

How will you accommodate newcomers and also take care of loyal partymen?

We have a problem of plenty in every constituency with at least two to three people ready to contest and already moving around. From having no hope of coming to power, there is a determination to come to power at any cost among our leaders. We will take anyone who has faith in Mr. Modi and our party's ideology like Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy who wants to join us. Our party is known to do justice to everyone.

How are you preparing for the gruelling walkathon?

The plan is to walk 10 to 15 km a day, but the enthusiasm of the cadre increases the distance. I don't eat much and stick to vegetarian diet though I love non-veg during the programme and also avoid outside food. I am a believer of the Goddess, Mr. Modi is my inspiration besides, I have the fire and have a clear firmness of purpose in my mind.