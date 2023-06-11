We are committed to farm sector improvement: Kishan Reddy

June 11, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern States G. Kishan Reddy said that the Union government was committed to the improvement of the farm sector, and as part of that, Minimum Support Price (MSP) was increased ranging between 50% and 82% recently for all agricultural produces, which will come into force from this Kharif season.

The Minister said that Bharat Brand Urea would be introduced shortly. He has also stated that Nano urea in liquid form will be introduced and permission was accorded to commence production in eight plants. “The Centre has taken several initiatives, including the latest major decision of increase in the MSP for several farm produces, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Beema Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Soil Health Cards and Kisan Credit cards. The budget allocations for the farm sector has been increased from ₹21,933 crore in 2014 to ₹1,25,036 crore, a five-fold increase. Eleven crore Kisan Credit Cards and 23 crore soil health cards were issued,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy, while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

Informing that rice export has increased by 109% and edible oil imports were drastically reduced, the Minister said that the regulations to claim crop loss insurance were changed from the previous 50% loss to 33% loss so that many farmers could benefit from the scheme.

“Despite the heavy burden, the Centre has been continuing with subsidies on fertilizers. On an average, each farmer cultivating an acre for two crops can get a subsidy of ₹18,612. This is in addition to ₹6,000 from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,” said the Union Minister, adding that while farmers in other States are being benefited under Fasal Beema Yojana, the same was denied in Telangana by the State government. He said that neem-coated urea is being supplied to farmers and this urea can be used only for farming sector, thereby arresting its black marketing.

