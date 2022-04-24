We are against religion-based quota: Bandi

‘Let us rewrite KCR’s history’

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that they were against religion-based reservations and called upon the Valmiki boya community to join hands to rewrite the history of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

During his 11 th day of padayatra that commenced from Narva village in Narayanpet district on Sunday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP would address the problems of the community after coming to power. He asked why the community was not put in ST list by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“What type of government you wish to be there? Like the one which treats people as servants or the government that represents the poor?” asked Mr. Sanjay Kumar while addressing a public meeting.

Stating that despite promise of moon by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao nothing has transpired in the state after formation of State, the BJP president questioned why the government is not spending about ₹ 400 crore to provide water at Narva when it was able to spend ₹ 1.3 lakh crore to get water for the farm house of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao at Gajwel.

“We have shown a solution to the problem of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) by speaking with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. It can be solved within six months if the State Government cooperates,” said the BJP president. Alleging that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to keep promises, he said that several problems came to their notice during padayatra.

As Mr. Sanjay Kumar fell ill due to sun stroke and acute gastroenteritis on Sunday during his padayatra, he was attended by doctors who treated him. They said that he was weak but his health is in good condition.