Ways to beat stress

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), has been focusing on ways to reduce the stress on students. The institute has initiated several measures for this, including direct interaction with students by the director as well as the faculty.

Three students committing suicide on the IIT-H campus in the last one year has tarnished the image of the institute. This has put a lot of pressure on the management, which has decided to introspect and take up corrective measures. Recently, the faculty was asked to keep an eye on two first year students and interact with them frequently. Not only that, they would counsel students, particularly those scoring less marks.

Motivational speaker B.V. Pattabhiram recently held a counselling session for students. An additional counsellor has been hired for the purpose. IIT-H has also decided to introduce a course on yoga.

“We are interacting with students over a cup of tea. We are asking them to not compare themselves with others. We are also seeing to it that they involve in activities like dance, music and yoga,” said Prof. B.S. Murty, while interacting with the media here on Thursday.