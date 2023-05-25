Waterman vows to move SC to revoke decision on GO 111

May 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Magsaysay award winner and chairman of the People’s World Commission on Drought and Flood Rajendra Singh expressed serious concerns about the scrapping of GO 111, which offered protection to the two drinking water reservoirs in the city, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, and vowed to move the Supreme Court if the decision is not revoked.

Citing news reports about the recent Cabinet decision to scrap the GO as announced by Minister T. Harish Rao, Mr. Singh, through a press statement, urged the government not to destroy the existing ecology by converting the eco-sensitive zone in 1.32 lakh acres of land in 84 villages of seven mandals into a concrete jungle.

Calling the decision irresponsible, Mr. Singh said it may earn temporary gains for the State and the realty sector, but Telangana and its people will have to bear the consequences, just as Karnataka is doing now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the cancellation of GO 111 will also amount to violation of the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Hinchlal Tiwari vs Kamala Devi and others, delivered in 2001, and several other judgments by the apex court and the National Green Tribunal, he cautioned.

Government cannot ensure water through the Kaleshwaram project for the next 100 years, Mr. Singh said. “Water can be pumped if the river flows in it, but the government will need to spend huge amounts for that. Why would the government resort to artificial methods of pumping water into lakes, instead of allowing natural flow of rainwater through gravity?” he asked.

The Telangana government cannot escape its constitutional obligation of protecting natural resources, as enshrined under Article 48-A, the statement said, and requested the Chief Minister to allow GO 111 stay for protection of the two reservoirs.

If it is not done, Mr. Singh, also known as the Waterman of India, said that he would approach the Supreme Court and the Central government. Mr. Singh had appealed to the government on the same issue last year too, when orders were issued scrapping the GO.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.