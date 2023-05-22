Waterlogged cellar an issue of concern ahead of Haj season

May 22, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ahead of Haj season, the waterlogged cellar of the Waqf Garden View Mall, a cold shell structure beside the Haj House, has raised concerns among activists. Considering it as a health hazard for Haj pilgrims, who are expected to arrive for the Haj camp shortly, one such activist wrote to the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation informing him of a possible health hazard for pilgrims if action is not taken and water is not drained.

The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) organises the Haj camp where hundreds of pilgrims arrive and stay till they are scheduled to board their respective flights.

According to waqf protection activist Osman al Hajri, who is also associated with the congress, the structure has been waterlogged for several months. The stagnated water there could pose a health hazard to pilgrims as there are chances of it becoming breeding ground for mosquitoes. “I have sent a letter to the GHMC raising concerns about the safety of not only the structure but more importantly of the pilgrims who are set to arrive soon. Pilgrims are going to live there till they leave for the pilgrimage. They are soon going to be inoculated. The authorities must immediately take note of this and drain the water while there is still time,” Mr Hajri said.

When contacted, Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan said that given that it is the board that is the custodian of the structure, about ₹10 lakh have been earmarked for making arrangements, including at the structure, for Haj pilgrims.

However, he said that the waterlogged cellar is yet to be drained. “We are in touch with the R&B Department to address the waterlogging and draining the cellar. They have given us an estimate of around ₹3.5 lakh. We are following up with them,” Mr Khan said.

While 5,278 pilgrims were selected from Telangana, an additional 827 seats were cleared for pilgrims from the State due to cancellations from other States. TSHC sources said that while usually a large number of pilgrims from Hyderabad choose to go to the airport directly from their homes, those from various districts of Telangana arrive at the Haj camp and leave for the Haj from the Haj House.