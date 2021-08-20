Water yet to flow from these ‘functional’ LI schemes

SANGAREDDY

20 August 2021 19:55 IST

Over 1500 ryots waiting for the schemes to irrigate 6,050 acres

For any project maintenance is crucial and lack of it can prove costly. At least five minor lift irrigation schemes in Narayanakhed constituency are facing maintenance problems though the officials claim that all of them are ‘functional.’ While four projects are lifting water from river Manjeera, one is designed to lift from the back waters of Singur reservoir.

Karamungi, Shapur, Thornala and Palakurthi lift irrigation schemes were built on river Manjeera while Borancha is located on the back waters of Singur.

Karamungi was commissioned in 1984 with an estimated cost of ₹34.43 lakh to irrigate about 600 acres. Presently, upgradation was sanctioned for an estimated ₹ 2.03 crore and renovation works are completed.

Coming to Shapur LI scheme, it was commissioned in 1987 at an estimated cost of ₹ 13.16 lakh to irrigate about 600 acres, upgradation has been sanctioned for an estimated ₹ 2.35 crore and laying of gravity mains is to be taken up.

With regard to Thornala LI Scheme, it was commissioned in 2006 at an estimated cost of ₹ 1.15 crore to irrigate 1150 acres, upgradation estimate for ₹ 1.51 crore and renovation works are completed.

In the case of Palakurthi LI Scheme, it was taken up with ₹ 1.13 crore to irrigate 800 acres, upgradation estimate is sanctioned for ₹ 1.3 crore and renovation works are completed.

Coming to Borancha, it was taken up with ₹ 20.21 crore to irrigate 2,900 acres. “Due to the scheme being idle for the past three years, defects have been found in the power lines and are to be rectified. All pumps were tested. Air valves in pressure main are to be repaired. Gravity mains are to be tested. The scheme is yet to be handed over to the beneficiary committee. Agency is not responding for rectification of defects in gravity mains,” was what the irrigation officials say. However, the project is termed as ‘functional.’

As much as 6,050 acres is scheduled to get irrigated under these lift irrigation schemes and total beneficiaries are 1,630 farmers. As per officials all these projects are functional.

“We are not getting water from these projects as of now as they are not yet working,” said a local leader, on condition of anonymity, adding that as a leader affiliated to the ruling party he will claim that all schemes are functioning.